Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 650 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($6.93) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 690 ($8.31) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.10) to GBX 598 ($7.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $590.43.

Beazley stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

