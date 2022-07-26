Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 650 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($6.93) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 690 ($8.31) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.10) to GBX 598 ($7.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $590.43.

Beazley Trading Up 9.5 %

Beazley stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.