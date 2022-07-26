Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,834.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,972.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,173.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

