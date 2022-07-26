Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.24.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.