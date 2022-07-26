Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.58 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
