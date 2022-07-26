Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.58 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

