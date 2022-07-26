Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 5,691 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

