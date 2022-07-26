Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,106 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

