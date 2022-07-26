Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

