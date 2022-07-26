Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to C$49.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

