Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $269,447,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $453.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average is $174.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

