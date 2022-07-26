Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 638 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 36,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

