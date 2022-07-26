Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $110.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

