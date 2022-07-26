CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTBC. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CareCloud has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CareCloud Stock Up 2.7 %

CareCloud stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

