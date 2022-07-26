Carter Financial Group INC. Invests $259,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 242,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 381.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

