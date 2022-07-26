Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 40.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.19.

CE opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.05. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

