CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

