Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVCY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

CVCY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $186.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Insider Transactions at Central Valley Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $77,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.