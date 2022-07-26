Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

LNG stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

