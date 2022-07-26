Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

