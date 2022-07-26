China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

