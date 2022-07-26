Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,328.87 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,315.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,429.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.68.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

