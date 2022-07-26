Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives $9,500.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9,500.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 11,500 to CHF 9,500 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $9,871.02 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $9,150.00 and a 52-week high of $13,875.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9,597.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,659.83.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.