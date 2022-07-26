Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

