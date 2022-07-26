Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 81.68%.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.