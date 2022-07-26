Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 94.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

