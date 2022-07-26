Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,843,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter.

VAW opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $152.74 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

