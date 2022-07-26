Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Renasant worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

