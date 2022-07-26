Comerica Bank Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $179,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,838,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 396,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.