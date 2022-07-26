Comerica Bank Has $1.68 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.