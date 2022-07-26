Comerica Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

