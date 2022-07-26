Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 162.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

