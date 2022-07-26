Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,383 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

