Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Major Shareholder Matthew Miau Sells 4,755 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545,840 shares in the company, valued at $468,760,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.