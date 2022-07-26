CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

