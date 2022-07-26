Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

COUR opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

