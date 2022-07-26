Cowen Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $415.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $670.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $577.72.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $290.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -212.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.30. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

