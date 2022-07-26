Cowen Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $410.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $365.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $387.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.65.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

