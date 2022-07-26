Craig Hallum Downgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $112.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,715,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 133,393 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

