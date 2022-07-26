Credit Suisse Group Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $252.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

