CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,207 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $16,294.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 293 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $3,955.50.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $677.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CFB. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

