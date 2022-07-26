Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Crown by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

