CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lessened by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 81.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 462,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 85.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 431,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 199,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.3% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 20,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 1.5 %

CSX stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.