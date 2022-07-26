Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $76.23

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.23 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 69.15 ($0.83). Currys shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86), with a volume of 1,128,151 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURY. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £788.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

