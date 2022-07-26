Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

CUBI opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

