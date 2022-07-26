CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

