Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $336,000 Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

