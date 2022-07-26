Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

DAC has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE DAC opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. Danaos has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaos will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $4,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Danaos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

