DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

DCP Midstream Stock Up 4.4 %

DCP Midstream stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.89. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 80,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 385,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 597,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

