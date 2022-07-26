Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2023 guidance at $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $17.40-18.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DECK opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 85.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

