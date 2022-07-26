DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 4,231 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at $71,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 17.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.