DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,109 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NOV were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NOV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in NOV by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 316,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 114,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Insider Transactions at NOV

NOV Stock Up 4.7 %

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

